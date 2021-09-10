One person injured after vehicle strikes utility pole in Chesterfield
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say one person is injured after a vehicle strikes a utility pole in Chesterfield.
Around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Robious Road and Old Bon Air Road. The crash caused significant damage to both the pole and the vehicle.
According to a witness at the scene, the driver had fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers were able to locate the driver at a hospital, who had non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
