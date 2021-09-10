Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

One person injured after vehicle strikes utility pole in Chesterfield

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.(KBTX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say one person is injured after a vehicle strikes a utility pole in Chesterfield.

Around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Robious Road and Old Bon Air Road. The crash caused significant damage to both the pole and the vehicle.

According to a witness at the scene, the driver had fled from the vehicle on foot. Officers were able to locate the driver at a hospital, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Time capsule removal
‘The mystery will continue’: Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
2 injured in double shooting in Petersburg
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
RPD investigates after man shot to death

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 4,400 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 10.9%
Protecting yourself from cyber crime
Protecting yourself from cyber crime
For the second year, the James River High School Navy Junior ROTC program planted 2,977 flags...
James River High school cadets plant nearly 3,000 flags for lives lost on 9/11
A 1,000 pound steel beam was recovered from the World Trade Center.
Steel beam from World Trade Center on display at Richmond Raceway