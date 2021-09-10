News to Know for Sept. 10: Honoring 9/11 victims; New vaccine mandates; Best weather day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Sunny, Low Humidity

A gorgeous end to the week, with summer heat looming for next week.

Patchy early Morning fog then mostly sunny with low humidity.

The best weather day of the week. High in the upper 70s.

Overnight Shootings

Officers were called for the report of a person down in the 900 block of North 26th Street on Thursday at 6:38 p.m.

Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death. (NBC12)

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Richmond police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot inside a vehicle.

Police say the man was found around 11:30 p.m. near Brookland Park Boulevard.

Police are investigating a shooting at Dill Acres after a man was found shot near Brookland Park Boulevard. (WWBT)

Once they arrived, they determined the shooting happened near Dill Acres.

The man is in critical condition, but police say they have not determined how he moved from one location to the other.

President Biden Announces Vaccine Mandates

President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, all but biting off his words. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Time Capsule Search

Crews suspended their search for a time capsule that was placed inside the pedestal of the Lee statue more than 130 years ago.

What was expected to be a quick process, resulting in a tedious removal of the century-old pieces of granite.

According to Richmond journalist Dale Brumfield, who has done extensive research on this time capsule and is collaborating with the Virginia Department of General Services on its recovery, it is believed the time capsule was placed in the Northeast cornerstone per masonic tradition.

A metal detector was used to scan the area for any items but proved unsuccessful.

A.P. Hill Statue

The Richmond City Council will discuss moving the A.P. Hill monument as well as A.P. Hill’s remains, which are inside the monument.

The city council will take action to relocate the remains and monument to Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper at the request of A.P. Hill’s descendants.

A.P. Hill Monument (NBC12)

Officials said legislation concerning the monument will not be introduced on Sept. 13 anymore, but likely a later date in September.

The A.P. Hill statue is the only remaining Confederate statue still standing in Richmond.

Steel Beam From WTC On Display

Saturday will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks that claimed the lives of thousands of Americans.

Now, a piece of history recovered from that tragedy is on display in Henrico for anyone to see. It was recovered from the World Trade Center.

A 1,000 pound steel beam was recovered from the World Trade Center. ((SOURCE: NBC 12))

The thousand-pound steel beam made its way to the Richmond Raceway Thursday.

Organizers say this isn’t only about remembering history but teaching it to those who weren’t even born in 2001.

Cadets Plant Thousands Of Flags For 9/11

A group of Navy Junior ROTC cadets from James River High wasn’t even alive when the towers fell, but Thursday, they wanted to make sure those who lost their lives are never forgotten.

They went through dozens of cans of spray paint and thousands of flags to complete a memorial for all 2,977 lives lost 20 years ago.

For the second year, the James River High School Navy Junior ROTC program planted 2,977 flags for each of the lives lost on 9/11. The flags were planted outside of Mission BBQ on Midlothian Turnpike. of the nearly 3,00 flags 425 flags were displayed with yellow ribbons in honor of the 425 first responders who lost their lives during the terror attacks. (NBC12)

These students sprayed every marker, drilled every hole, and planted each flag with the promise that they would never forget.

This is the school’s second year planting flags outside of Mission BBQ on Midlothian Turnpike.

Other 9/11 Events

Several events are being held around central Virginia to remember the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Chesterfield County Schools will hold a ceremony Friday, September 10 at 8:30 a.m. During the ceremony, a new Freedom Flag Foundation display will be unveiled.

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later (Hawaii News Now)

On Friday, Sept. 10, New Kent’s first responders will hold the 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance at 8:30 a.m. on the steps of the New Kent County Courthouse.

On Sept. 10, the Virginia War Memorial will host a virtual event from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The event is called ONLINE Eyewitness to History: September 11, 2001. It features Clarence Singleton, a retired United States Marine, Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient who was at the Twin Towers that day as a retired member of the New York City Fire Department. Register for the event, here.

For a schedule of other events in the region, click here.

Howl-O-Scream Returns

It may be hot now, but soon the smell of pumpkin spice will fill the air as the calendar turns to Fall and this September Howl-O-Scream is back at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.

The event is held on select nights from Sept. 10 - Oct. 31. There will be three new haunted houses, two new “terror-tories,” two news shows and two new party zones.

Before the boos, Busch Gardens needs to staff its “Scare Squad.” Positions are available starting at $15/hr.

Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream returns Sept. 10 (Scott K. Brown | Busch Gardens® Williamsburg)

Those who apply and audition by Aug. 14 are eligible to receive a $500 sign-on bonus.

Auditions are held Thurs. from 5 - 8 p.m. and Sat. from 12 - 3 p.m. at the Busch Gardens Williamsburg Entertainment. Find more information here.

Final Thought

There are two ways of spreading light: To be the candle or the mirror that reflects it - Edith Wharton

