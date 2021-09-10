Mechanicsville HS NJROTC students place thousands of American flags in front of school honoring 9/11 victims
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - NJROTC students at Mechanicsville High School partnered with the VFW Post #9808 to place 2,977 American flags in front of the school to honor the victims of 9/11.
The flags were placed on Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Mechanicsville High School located on 7052 Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.