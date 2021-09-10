Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Mechanicsville HS NJROTC students place thousands of American flags in front of school honoring 9/11 victims

Flags placed in front of Mechanicsville High School honoring victims of 9/11.
Flags placed in front of Mechanicsville High School honoring victims of 9/11.(Mechanicsville High School Facebook page)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - NJROTC students at Mechanicsville High School partnered with the VFW Post #9808 to place 2,977 American flags in front of the school to honor the victims of 9/11.

Flags placed in front of Mechanicsville High School honoring 9/11 victims.
Flags placed in front of Mechanicsville High School honoring 9/11 victims.(Mechanicsville High School Facebook page)
Flags at Mechanicsville High School.
Flags at Mechanicsville High School.(Mechanicsville High School Facebook page)

The flags were placed on Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Mechanicsville High School located on 7052 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Time capsule removal
‘The mystery will continue’: Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty addresses COVID-19 cases and waitlist for...
Chesterfield superintendent discusses COVID cases, virtual academy waitlist
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
RPD investigates after man shot to death

Latest News

Radio One Richmond will be hosting an upcoming job fair on Sept. 14.
Radio One Richmond to host upcoming job fair
Cybercrooks going after businesses, but financial crimes also target everyday consumers like me...
Ways to protect yourself from cybercrime
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 4,400 new COVID cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate increases to 10.9%
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
One person injured after vehicle strikes utility pole in Chesterfield