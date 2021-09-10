Mechanicsville HS NJROTC students place thousands of American flags in front of school honoring 9/11 victims

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - NJROTC students at Mechanicsville High School partnered with the VFW Post #9808 to place 2,977 American flags in front of the school to honor the victims of 9/11.

Flags placed in front of Mechanicsville High School honoring 9/11 victims. (Mechanicsville High School Facebook page)

Flags at Mechanicsville High School. (Mechanicsville High School Facebook page)

The flags were placed on Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Mechanicsville High School located on 7052 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

