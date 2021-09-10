Healthcare Pros
Louisa to remember 9/11 anniversary with outside ceremony

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County will hold a ceremony recognizing the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday, September 11 at the Louisa County Office Building from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

“It’s something that we all remember, we know exactly where we were standing when we heard the news,” said Christian Goodwin, Louisa County Administrator.

Louisa observes an outdoor ceremony every year, but with the 20th anniversary approaching, keynote speakers have been invited. The keynote speaker will be Louisa’s own Captain David Bogozi, who was deployed to the Pentagon in rescue missions on the day of the attack.

“He was there with me, and I can honestly say it was unlike anything I have ever seen,” said Robert Dube, Fire Chief of Louisa. “I can’t even describe the devastation that we saw, it’s something that had to be lived.”

The event will conclude shortly after the ringing of the bell at 9:59 a.m., observing the time the South Tower collapsed. Parking will be available in front of the County building.

