Fabulous Friday Forecast: Lots of sun and low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gorgeous end to the week, with summer heat looming for next week.

FRIDAY: Patchy early Morning fog then mostly sunny with low humidity. The best weather day of the week. High in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

First Alert: Temperatures turn hotter and more humid next week

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

