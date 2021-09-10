Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield police will conduct traffic patrols on Midlothian Turnpike, connecting roads

According to Chesterfield police, three pedestrian deaths and three fatal crashes have been investigated along Midlothian Turnpike.(KWQC)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police will be conducting traffic operations focusing on pedestrian safety, reckless driving, red-light running & more.

From Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, additional officers will be patrolling Midlothian Turnpike and these connecting roads:

  • Courthouse Road
  • Huguenot Road
  • Boulders Parkway
  • Buford Road
  • N. Pinetta Drive
  • Robious Road

According to Chesterfield police, three pedestrian deaths and three fatal crashes have been investigated along Midlothian Turnpike. Factors such as speed, alcohol, not wearing a seatbelt and driving distracted played major roles in these incidents.

Police continue encouraging drivers to buckle up and drive safely as well as encourage pedestrians to wear reflective clothing and cross the roadway in well-lit areas.

