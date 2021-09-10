Busch Gardens kicks off Howl-O-Scream fall event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Howl-O-Scream will be returning to Busch Gardens this fall, and earlier than ever!

Howl-O-Scream will kick off starting on Sept. 10 to Oct. 31.

This event will have the following features:

Five haunted houses (3 new haunted houses)

Four terror-tories (two new terror-tories)

Four sinister shows (two new shows)

Two party zones & more!

Parental discretion is advised after 6 p.m.

