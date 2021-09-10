Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter, WXIX reported.

The 88th Air Base Wing stationed at the base confirmed the lockdown Thursday night on Twitter.

The shooter was reported in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center building just before 9:30 p.m.

Security forces are sweeping the building and the base remains on lockdown.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

