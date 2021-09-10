Healthcare Pros
14 arrested on drug, money laundering charges in Henrico following 3-year investigation

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Fourteen people are behind bars, and “significant quantities” of drugs were seized following a three-year drug trafficking and money laundering investigation in Henrico County.

According to police, an investigation that started in 2018 led them to Nikike Tyler, 42, of Henrico County, who is believed to be the main organizer of a scheme that included the distribution of heroin, cocaine and marijuana as well as money laundering.

Throughout the investigation, 13 other people were charged for their involvement in the crimes that spanned the nation and even into areas of Mexico. Police say the illegal activity appears to date as far back as 2015.

“This type of comprehensive, multi-agency investigation and operation demonstrates the heart of policing is alive and well,” said lead OCS Detective, C. R. Hoover. “No matter the circumstances or obstacles an agency may have been facing during the course of our investigation, there was no hesitation to step in and assist. Safeguarding our communities by removing illegal and harmful narcotics from our neighborhoods remains a priority.”

The following individuals have been arrested and are being held at the Henrico County Jail or awaiting extradition to Virginia:

  • Nikike N. Tyler, 42, of Henrico County
  • Andre M. Johnson, Sr., 58, of City of Richmond
  • Brittanie E. Williams, 34, of City of Richmond
  • Christopher D. Canty, 40, of City of Richmond
  • Wilsean A. Wright, 47, of City of Richmond
  • Ronald Hieskill, 39, of City of Richmond
  • Richard D. Webb, 34, of Henrico County
  • Jasmine N. Armistead, 31, of Chesterfield County
  • Shawn M. Smith, 44, of City of Richmond
  • Raul Moreno-Flores, 45, from Los Angeles, CA
  • Robert Redfearn, 49, of Hillcrest Heights, DC
  • Amna Elzain, 27, of Navy Yard district, DC
  • Blandon Wimberly, 52, from Temple Hills, MD
  • Sotero Vargas-Chavez, 47, of City of Richmond

All the arrestees face charges ranging from conspiring to distribute narcotics to conspiring to commit money laundering to illegally entering the United States. Many are also charged with conspiring to distribute more than five pounds of marijuana.

