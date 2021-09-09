‘What is going on with County Waste?’: Customers concerned with trash pick up delays

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a question people have been reaching out to ask 12 On Your Side - what is going on with County Waste? Some customers say they’ve had to wait days or even weeks at a time for their trash to get picked up.

“I just put it out hoping it gets picked up at some point,” said Pam Kemp, a County Waste customer in Chesterfield.

Kemp says her regular trash pick up day is Thursday, and she continues to get calls about delays with pick up.

“For the last several weeks I have been receiving a call saying the trash will be picked up the following day on Friday, and sometimes they come and sometime they don’t,” she said.

While Kemp doesn’t deal with trash piling up outside of the trash can, the same can’t be said for nearby homes.

“I saw several cans overflowing and there was trash on the road. I can understand how they were kind of frustrated because it was kind of hot. Trash and heat don’t really mix well,” said Kemp. “I imagine it is because they don’t have enough people working for them, staffing issues in the office as well, that is why I am trying to give them the benefit of the doubt.”

Customers say they have not been successful getting through on the phone to County Waste, Kemp says hold times can be more than 30 minutes.

The NBC 12 On Your Side Investigators went to the County Waste office in Midlothian, the person we spoke to said they did not have clearance to give a comment. They also said they did not have a contact for a manager who could give a statement. We are still waiting to hear back from GFL Environmental who owns County Waste.

We also reached out to Central Virginia Waste Management. In recent weeks, the company has released notices about delays and cancellations with recycling services. In an e-mail a spokesperson wrote:

There are industry-wide challenges getting and retaining drivers and helpers on the trucks and increased lead time in delivery of new trucks, truck parts etc. for maintenance. Some companies, including those we contract with are renting garbage/recycling trucks and even those are in short supply. In addition, there have been outbreaks of COVID or COVID exposures. All of these things have caused delays in service recently.

Kemp says she hopes to get through to a person on the phone soon to figure out what could be going on within County Waste.

“I really don’t want to cancel my service with them,” Kemp said. “I don’t know if they need to change the day they pick up--it may be a business move on their part. But I would like to have that discussion with someone in the office, or at least, if I have any questions, [I would like to] be able to reach somebody directly.”

