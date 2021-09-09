Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with showers likely

Gorgeous Friday weather plus a dry weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold front’s slow march across Virginia brings clouds and showers through the morning, with lingering clouds/drizzle this afternoon. Gorgeous weather follows tomorrow. )

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain ight rain or drizzle. Morning temperatures peak in the mid 70s, then steady or dropping into upper 60s this afternoon. Cloudy for most of the day with highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80% in the morning, dropping off during the afternoon)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. The best weather day of the week! Lows in the low 60s, high in upper 70s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

First Alert: Temperatures turn hotter early next week

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Forecast: A few storms possible this evening
