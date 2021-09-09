Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Task force recommends tools for schools to adopt culturally, religiously inclusive holidays, meals

A task force has submitted its final report on recommendations on tools to help schools adopt...
A task force has submitted its final report on recommendations on tools to help schools adopt culturally inclusive meals and calendars.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A task force has submitted its final report of recommendations on tools to help schools adopt culturally inclusive meals and calendars.

The task force recommends that schools seek public input to ensure the religions and cultures of students are represented on academic calendars.

“Under these recommendations, schools will not require the recognition of all significant dates on the calendar, nor eliminate holidays currently recognized, but will encourage schools and institutions of higher education to provide opportunities for students to celebrate the cultural and religious days that are significant to their tradition,” a release said.

Other recommendations include:

  • Helping schools understand the religious and cultural needs of their students, assess their cultural inclusivity practices, and identify opportunities for growth;
  • Creating culturally inclusive food pantries in partnership with local and faith-based organizations; and
  • Recognizing schools that implement innovative and inclusive school meal and calendar practices

“When schools acknowledge and celebrate diverse cultures, customs, and cuisines, it strengthens the sense of belonging in school communities,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “I am pleased with the task force’s work to identify ways to support healthy, compassionate learning environments for students.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Chesterfield park
Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand...
Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show
Time capsule removal
Crews search for time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern with any thunderstorms that develop Wednesday...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this evening/overnight.

Latest News

GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
Starting Oct. 5, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be offering a hybrid schedule...
DMV to offer appointments, walk-in service on alternating days
Some customers say they’ve had to wait days or even weeks at a time for their trash to get...
County Waste customers concerned with trash pickup delays
No one was injured.
Chesterfield police respond to crash on Midlothian Turnpike