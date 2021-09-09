Task force recommends tools for schools to adopt culturally, religiously inclusive holidays, meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A task force has submitted its final report of recommendations on tools to help schools adopt culturally inclusive meals and calendars.

The task force recommends that schools seek public input to ensure the religions and cultures of students are represented on academic calendars.

“Under these recommendations, schools will not require the recognition of all significant dates on the calendar, nor eliminate holidays currently recognized, but will encourage schools and institutions of higher education to provide opportunities for students to celebrate the cultural and religious days that are significant to their tradition,” a release said.

Other recommendations include:

Helping schools understand the religious and cultural needs of their students, assess their cultural inclusivity practices, and identify opportunities for growth;

Creating culturally inclusive food pantries in partnership with local and faith-based organizations; and

Recognizing schools that implement innovative and inclusive school meal and calendar practices

“When schools acknowledge and celebrate diverse cultures, customs, and cuisines, it strengthens the sense of belonging in school communities,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “I am pleased with the task force’s work to identify ways to support healthy, compassionate learning environments for students.”

