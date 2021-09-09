Healthcare Pros
Richmond City Council to discuss moving A.P. Hill statue, remains

On Sept. 13, the city council will take action to relocate the remains and monument to Fairview...
On Sept. 13, the city council will take action to relocate the remains and monument to Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper at the request of A.P. Hill's descendants.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Council will discuss moving the A.P. Hill monument as well as A.P. Hill’s remains, which are inside the monument.

On Sept. 13, the city council will take action to relocate the remains and monument to Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper at the request of A.P. Hill’s descendants.

The A.P. Hill statue is the only remaining Confederate statue still standing in Richmond.

