Retired Charlottesville minister describes memories, lessons learned as Chaplain for 9/11 memorial services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks near, a former minister at Charlottesville’s First Baptist Church is sharing his experiences of helping families who lost loved ones get closure.

Days after 9/11, Ret. Col. Joel Jenkins found himself offering words of comfort to others -- the ones who needed it most.

“I was assigned to actually officiate at the very first memorial service in the Pentagon for victims of 9/11,” Jenkins said.

Inside the Pentagon, two weeks after a plane hit the symbol of American defense and killed more than 100 people, Jenkins led a memorial service as the chaplain. That service was for Lt. Col. Jerry Dickerson and Staff Sgt. Maudlyn White.

“I’ll always remember them,” Jenkins said.

That was one of many services Jenkins led, including those for victims of 9/11, the ensuing war in Iraq, and at Fort Bragg. He met families who lost loved ones in the most incomprehensible and shocking ways and did what he could to help them move forward.

“I tried my best to say ‘hold on to the best of those things that have meant something to you before, and also lean hard on people right now,’” he said.

Now Jenkins is reflecting on his time. He’s even written a book, titled These Honored Dead: Reflections on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 about his experiences.

“Evil visited the Twin Towers on 9/11,” he said. “Evil visited the Pentagon and evil visited Flight 93. But all it did was bring forth some of the greatest acts of good that we will ever see in this world.”

Now, he’s sharing a message for everyone to consider as we mark a milestone anniversary of that dark day.

“The most important takeaway - don’t take a single day for granted,” Jenkins said. “Live every day to the full, and if you love people love them every day, because you may not know when that’s your last day.”

