One person severely injured from crash on I-85 in South Hill
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - One person is severely injured from a crash that occurred on I-85 in South Hill.
Around 12:32 a.m., crews responded to an accident at mile marker 14 on Interstate 85 north. After arriving on the scene, crews noticed a vehicle underneath an 18-wheeler’s trailer.
One person was ‘heavily entrapped’, but was alert and talking. The patient was safely removed and were transported to a trauma center with severe injuries.
It took an hour for crews to safely stabilize both vehicles.
The crash caused I-85 to be shut down for hours.
