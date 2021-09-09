Healthcare Pros
One person severely injured from crash on I-85 in South Hill

One driver is severely injured from a crash that occurred on I-85 in South Hill.
One driver is severely injured from a crash that occurred on I-85 in South Hill.(South Hill Volunteer Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - One person is severely injured from a crash that occurred on I-85 in South Hill.

Around 12:32 a.m., crews responded to an accident at mile marker 14 on Interstate 85 north. After arriving on the scene, crews noticed a vehicle underneath an 18-wheeler’s trailer.

I-85 crash
I-85 crash(South Hill Volunteer Fire Department)

One person was ‘heavily entrapped’, but was alert and talking. The patient was safely removed and were transported to a trauma center with severe injuries.

It took an hour for crews to safely stabilize both vehicles.

The crash caused I-85 to be shut down for hours.

