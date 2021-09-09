Healthcare Pros
No injuries reported in vehicle fire in South Hill

Vehicle fire
Vehicle fire(South Hill Volunteer Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported after a vehicle fire in South Hill.

Crews responded to a vehicle fire in South Hill on Highway One around 2:32 a.m.

Vehicle fire in South Hill
Vehicle fire in South Hill(South Hill Volunteer Fire Department)

After arriving on the scene, Chief 7 could see an SUV on the northbound shoulder completely engulfed by flames.

Engine 72 was able to quickly get the fire under control.

