News to Know for Sept. 9: Lee statue pedestal; Petersburg double shooting; Recycling delays

Cloudy, Cool With Showers

A cold front’s slow march across Virginia brings clouds and showers through the morning, with lingering clouds/drizzle this afternoon. Gorgeous weather follows tomorrow. )

Cloudy with rain showers. Could be heavy at times. Morning temperatures peak in the mid 70s, then steady or dropping into upper 60s this afternoon.

Cloudy for most of the day with highs in the mid 70s.

Double Shooting In Petersburg

Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of E. Washington St.

Police do not yet have any suspects.

Anyone who was in the area who may have heard or seen something is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by using P3tips.com.

Statue Removal Recap

History was made in Richmond Wednesday when one of the country’s largest Confederate monuments was taken down on the city’s famous Monument Avenue.

The 21-foot-tall bronze statue of Robert E. Lee on a horse was lifted off its 40-foot pedestal, more than 130 years after it was erected in the former capital of the Confederacy.

Crews remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber | AP)

Governor Northam issued the following statement after the Robert E. Lee Monument was officially removed:

“After 133 years, the statue of Robert E. Lee has finally come down—the last Confederate statue on Monument Avenue, and the largest in the South. The public monuments reflect the story we choose to tell about who we are as a people. It is time to display history as history, and use the public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”

The bulk of the work started around 8 a.m. and continued into the afternoon. After a crane lifts the 12-ton statue to the ground, it will be cut into three pieces for transport.

What’s Next For Its Pedestal?

The 40-foot granite pedestal left behind will remain - for now - as a plan comes together for the future of Monument Avenue. On Thursday, crews will remove the plaques and replace a time capsule on site.

Historians say a time capsule was placed inside the pedestal of the statue on October 27, 1887. According to records at the Library of Virginia, 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses put at least 60 Confederacy-related items into the capsule.

The new time capsule will be placed in the concrete pedestal of Richmond’s Lee Monument after the statue is removed.

Time capsule (NBC12)

Thirty-nine artifacts have been chosen to go into the capsule by a committee.

Artifacts such as a vaccination card, a photo of a Black ballerina in front of the statue, a Black Lives Matter sticker and even a special edition of the National Geographic magazine with the iconic photo of George Floyd’s picture being projected onto the statue following his death.

The original time capsule will be handed over to the Department of Historic Resources.

Recycling Delays

Driver and worker shortages continue causing problems for recycling collections.

It first started in Chesterfield, but now residents in Ashland, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond are finding their bins still full after their assigned pick-up days.

Recycling bins (Pixabay)

Central Virginia Waste Management Authority says “Blue Friday” collections should now be completed, while “Red Monday” collections are delayed until Sept. 8. Many ‘Red Tuesday’ routes will be picked up on Sept. 9.

Residents are urged to leave recycling bins out until crews come, or take them to a drop-off location. To see a list of drop-off locations, click here. For more information, click here.

VEC Job Fair

The Virginia Employment Commission will be hosting ‘’Live, Love & Work in Virginia!’, which is a virtual job fair series to connect job seekers with employers.

Three virtual events will be held for employment opportunities in the northern, eastern and western regions of the state.

Today on Sept. 9, regions such as Eastern Virginia, including Norfolk, Hampton, and Richmond will have its virtual job fair.

To register for any of these events, click here.

Final Thought

Life is a question and how we live it is our answer - Gary Keller

