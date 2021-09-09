Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

More than 57% of Virginia’s population fully vaccinated | Over 11 million doses distributed

More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.(WJRT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Sept. 9, at least 5,543,145 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 64.9% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,912,073 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 57.5% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 77.1%. As of Wednesday, 68.7% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of Sept. 9, 10,105,601 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 15,343.

In total, 11,567,625 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to healthcare facilities throughout the commonwealth.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Chesterfield park
Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand...
Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show
Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern with any thunderstorms that develop Wednesday...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this evening/overnight.
COVID in Virginia.
New COVID-19 cases double in 24 hours | Positivity rate stays at 10%

Latest News

The president is preparing to outline his strategy to curb the delta variant and increase...
Biden has 6-pillar plan to fight COVID-19
Officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were...
Mobile vaccine clinics harassed, vandalized in Colorado
File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
Crater Health District offering free COVID vaccines at schools
Classroom generic
Chesterfield Schools report 80 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday