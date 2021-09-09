James River Regional Cleanup day happening Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers are needed for the James River regional cleanup day happening on Saturday.

The regional event spans more than 75 miles of the James River at 13 sites.

Volunteers should dress comfortably, bring gloves, masks, trash bags, grabbers, water, insect repellent, sunscreen and a hat.

Cleanup begins at 9 a.m.

Here is a list of cleanup sites:

Appomattox and Buckingham Counties

James River State Park

Chesterfield County

Dutch Gap Boat Landing and Conservation Area

Falling Creek Ironworks Park

Falling Creek Reservoir

City of Hopewell

Hopewell Marina

City of Lynchburg

Percival’s Island

City of Newport News

Hilton Beach

City of Petersburg

Lakemont Neighborhood

Pocahontas Island

City of Richmond

Ancarrows Landing

Belle Isle

Brookland Park Boulevard

Pony Pasture Rapids

Goochland County

Tucker Park at Maiden’s Landing

Henrico County

Osborne Park and Boat Landing

You can register to volunteer, here.

