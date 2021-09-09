Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

James River Regional Cleanup day happening Saturday

(KY3)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers are needed for the James River regional cleanup day happening on Saturday.

The regional event spans more than 75 miles of the James River at 13 sites.

Volunteers should dress comfortably, bring gloves, masks, trash bags, grabbers, water, insect repellent, sunscreen and a hat.

Cleanup begins at 9 a.m.

Here is a list of cleanup sites:

Appomattox and Buckingham Counties

  • James River State Park

Chesterfield County

  • Dutch Gap Boat Landing and Conservation Area
  • Falling Creek Ironworks Park
  • Falling Creek Reservoir

City of Hopewell

  • Hopewell Marina

City of Lynchburg

  • Percival’s Island

City of Newport News

  • Hilton Beach

City of Petersburg

  • Lakemont Neighborhood
  • Pocahontas Island

City of Richmond

  • Ancarrows Landing
  • Belle Isle
  • Brookland Park Boulevard
  • Pony Pasture Rapids

Goochland County

  • Tucker Park at Maiden’s Landing

Henrico County

  • Osborne Park and Boat Landing

You can register to volunteer, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Chesterfield park
Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand...
Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show
Time capsule removal
Crews search for time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern with any thunderstorms that develop Wednesday...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this evening/overnight.

Latest News

Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty addresses COVID-19 cases and waitlist for...
Chesterfield superintendent discusses COVID cases, virtual academy waitlist
Chesterfield superintendent discusses COVID cases, virtual academy waitlist
Chesterfield superintendent discusses COVID cases, virtual academy waitlist
American Academy of Pediatrics gives new flu shot advice for kids with COVID
American Academy of Pediatrics gives new flu shot advice for kids with COVID
New information came down from the American Academy of Pediatrics this week about when your...
American Academy of Pediatrics gives new flu shot advice for kids with COVID