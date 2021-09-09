James River Regional Cleanup day happening Saturday
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Volunteers are needed for the James River regional cleanup day happening on Saturday.
The regional event spans more than 75 miles of the James River at 13 sites.
Volunteers should dress comfortably, bring gloves, masks, trash bags, grabbers, water, insect repellent, sunscreen and a hat.
Cleanup begins at 9 a.m.
Here is a list of cleanup sites:
Appomattox and Buckingham Counties
- James River State Park
Chesterfield County
- Dutch Gap Boat Landing and Conservation Area
- Falling Creek Ironworks Park
- Falling Creek Reservoir
City of Hopewell
- Hopewell Marina
City of Lynchburg
- Percival’s Island
City of Newport News
- Hilton Beach
City of Petersburg
- Lakemont Neighborhood
- Pocahontas Island
City of Richmond
- Ancarrows Landing
- Belle Isle
- Brookland Park Boulevard
- Pony Pasture Rapids
Goochland County
- Tucker Park at Maiden’s Landing
Henrico County
- Osborne Park and Boat Landing
You can register to volunteer, here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.