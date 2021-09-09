Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Governor Northam announces CAVA to establish production and packaging operation in Augusta County

Courtesy of Cava
Courtesy of Cava
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam Thursday announced that CAVA, a Washington, D.C.-based fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, will invest over $30 million to establish a new processing and packaging operation in Augusta County.

The company will construct a 57,000-square-foot facility in Mill Place Commerce Park. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 52 new jobs, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“Food and beverage processing is at the heart of the Shenandoah Valley’s manufacturing sector, and it is an honor to welcome CAVA to the region,” said Governor Northam. “Global food products companies have been attracted to the unique combination of resources and talent that make Virginia the best state for business. The companies that choose to locate and expand in the Commonwealth have propelled Virginia’s success in this booming industry. We look forward to supporting CAVA’s growth in Augusta County.”

CAVA’s more than 130 restaurant locations nationwide serve a fully customizable Mediterranean menu of well-sourced and nutrition-forward ingredients prepared in-house every day, the release states.

In 2018, CAVA acquired Zoës Kitchen, greatly broadening its footprint across the country. The brand also offers a “wide array of CAVA signature dips and spreads available nationwide at grocery retailers.”

CAVA employs more than 900 individuals in Virginia through its Zoë's Kitchen and CAVA restaurants.

The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program will provide support for CAVA’s job creation. The governor’s office says this program is a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners.

“Food and beverage manufacturing is an essential sector of our economy—from the local, regional, and state perspective,” said Chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors Gerald Garber. “With agriculture being a rich component of Augusta County’s background, present, and future, we are thrilled to welcome CAVA and believe the provided job opportunities will complement our workforce’s strengths.”

For the full release, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Chesterfield park
Time capsule removal
Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand...
Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Time capsule removal
‘The mystery will continue’: Crews unable to find time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
RPD investigates after man shot to death
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
There is no suspect information.
Police: Man injured in Richmond shooting
Some customers say they’ve had to wait days or even weeks at a time for their trash to get...
County Waste customers concerned with trash pickup delays