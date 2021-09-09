Forward Foundation helping parents with childcare
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond organization is helping single parents with what can be one of the greatest expenses: childcare.
The Forward Foundation serves 10 to 12 families at a time. For one woman, the foundation’s support has helped her see a goal for her life come to fruition.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.