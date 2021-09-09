DMV to offer appointments, walk-in service on alternating days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Oct. 5, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be offering a hybrid schedule of walk-in service days and scheduled appointments.

Appointments for service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while walk-in service will be offered only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours will vary by location.

“We are pleased to continue offering appointments in addition to walk-in service, since our customers greatly appreciate the convenience and efficiency appointments afford,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Those who can plan ahead should schedule an appointment for service but, if in-person assistance is needed urgently, walk-in service will now be available two and a half days per week.”

The DMV will start integrating the walk-in appointments at the direction of the General Assembly.

Customers who schedule an appointment but then decide to walk in should cancel the appointment so it becomes available for others. Walk-in customers should expect wait times.

For the health and safety of customers and employees, lobby chairs will be spaced out and face coverings are strongly encouraged.

