Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

DMV to offer appointments, walk-in service on alternating days

Starting Oct. 5, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be offering a hybrid schedule...
Starting Oct. 5, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be offering a hybrid schedule of walk-in service days and scheduled appointments.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Oct. 5, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be offering a hybrid schedule of walk-in service days and scheduled appointments.

Appointments for service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while walk-in service will be offered only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours will vary by location.

“We are pleased to continue offering appointments in addition to walk-in service, since our customers greatly appreciate the convenience and efficiency appointments afford,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Those who can plan ahead should schedule an appointment for service but, if in-person assistance is needed urgently, walk-in service will now be available two and a half days per week.”

The DMV will start integrating the walk-in appointments at the direction of the General Assembly.

Customers who schedule an appointment but then decide to walk in should cancel the appointment so it becomes available for others. Walk-in customers should expect wait times.

For the health and safety of customers and employees, lobby chairs will be spaced out and face coverings are strongly encouraged.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Chesterfield park
Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand...
Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show
Time capsule removal
Crews search for time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern with any thunderstorms that develop Wednesday...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this evening/overnight.

Latest News

GLeaf medical marijuana facility in south Richmond.
Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility
Some customers say they’ve had to wait days or even weeks at a time for their trash to get...
County Waste customers concerned with trash pickup delays
No one was injured.
Chesterfield police respond to crash on Midlothian Turnpike
Several events are being held around Central Virginia to remember the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Central Virginia events remembering Sept. 11