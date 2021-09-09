Healthcare Pros
Crater Health District offering free COVID vaccines at schools

File photo of COVID-19 vaccine
File photo of COVID-19 vaccine(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District is offering free COVID-19 vaccines at school districts during the month of September.

Vaccinations have already happened at Hopewell and Petersburg schools.

“The Crater Health District realizes the importance of increasing the number of individuals vaccinated in our communities and within school buildings and we share with each school division the importance of keeping students in person learning while doing so as safely as possible,” said Epidemiologist Senior E. Katrina Saphrey, MPH. “We feel like these vaccination clinics are another layer of helping schools and our communities achieve vaccination efforts.”

CHD is administering the vaccinations onsite and during the school day to give access to as many people as possible, removing issues of transportations to other clinics. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to teachers and staff, along with students 12 and older with parental consent forms.

“We appreciate the partnership with our localities and school systems,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH “Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect our communities, families and loved ones.”

Here is a list of dates and locations for the clinics:

Prince George County

  • September 9 Prince George High School 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • September 9 JEJ Moore Middle School 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Dinwiddie County

  • September 16 Dinwiddie High School 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • September 23 Dinwiddie Middle School 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Petersburg

  • September 16 Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Sussex County

  • September 23 Sussex Central Middle School 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Greensville County

  • September 30 Greensville High School 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Surry County

  • September 30 Surry High School 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

