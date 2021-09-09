Countdown to retail sale: Inside central Virginia’s largest marijuana facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though marijuana was legalized in Virginia this past summer, you still can’t buy it in a store. Retail sales are set to be legal in the Commonwealth in 2024, and questions are blooming over how Virginia’s cannabis marketplace will operate.

The five medical marijuana facilities in the state are already producing marijuana for sale, only to those with registered medical marijuana cards. Central Virginia’s only facility, gLeaf, grows 22,000 plants at any given time.

gLeaf has a very strict dress code for employees, requiring hair nets and lab coats.

“We’re very paranoid about any bugs coming into the facility,” said gLeaf’s CEO Phil Goldberg.

The state-of-the-art plant replicates the life cycle of cannabis plants tens of thousands of times over each month. It’s an almost Willy Wonka-like operation with equipment costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The process begins in large grow rooms housing “mother plants.” These prime specimens have the most desirable traits, like certain levels of CBD or THC. Clones, or pieces of those prized plants, are then clipped, dipped in hormones and transplanted.

The baby plants are given five-star treatment with LED light, specialized climate and even a time-sensitive watering schedule.

“Everything is controlled and computerized in these rooms,” he said.

Three months later, a flower emerges, dense with crystals containing the coveted therapeutic crystals or trichomes. Trichomes hold oil sacks with up to 200 different cannabinoids and terpenes. The most well-known of those are CBD and THC.

As of Sept. 1, buds from the flowering plants can now be legally packaged for sale. gLeaf’s massive, brand new machine packages exact amounts of buds. Other blossomed marijuana plants are harvested by hand. Different strains of the plant with different therapeutic properties are separated and dried.

Next, the cannabis is taken to a lab where oil is extracted through carbon dioxide machines and heated and pressurized machines to create hash rosin. That concentrated material is used in products like chocolates, gummies and extracts.

“Individuals have been using cannabis for thousands of years,” said Goldberg. “And it got criminalized and villainized in the United States decades ago, and we’re just evolving out of that mentality.”

In August of 2020, Virginia became the 34th state to legalize medical marijuana. Nearly a year later, Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill decriminalizing adult use. However, the new laws do have some hazy rules - you can use weed and grow it in small amounts, but you can’t buy it from a store without a medical card until 2024.

“I think there is a robust illegal market already in Virginia, and we are going to be transitioning customers out of that market and into the legal market,” he added.

State legislators and regulators are now hashing out how the marijuana market will operate. The new Joint Commission on Cannabis Oversight held its first meeting in August to lay out rules for things like product safety, and how commercial licenses will be divvied in an equitable way. Some state lawmakers are pushing to prioritize Virginia-based sellers, and also minority communities that have long faced disproportionate criminalization over weed.

Whatever the retail landscape buds into, gLeaf and the other medical marijuana operations in Virginia are ready with an ‘entourage effect’- cannabinoids and terpenes interacting to create a healing response.

“Whether it’s pain relief, anti-anxiety, PTSD... Whatever ailment you’re trying to treat… We have a lab-tested product,” said Goldberg. “It’s clean. It’s safe.”

gLeaf plans on opening five more dispensaries in the central Virginia area within the next year or so. Two are opening this month in Short Pump and in Carytown.

