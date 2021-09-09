Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Schools report 80 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools reported 80 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff on Tuesday.

It was the highest number of cases reported in a day since school started.

Out of the 80, 19 cases were reported at Thomas Dale High School. Eighteen of the cases were among students and one staff member.

Data for the previous day is updated at 10 a.m. the following morning after contract tracing is complete.

To view the full dashboard, click here.

