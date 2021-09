CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are responding to a crash on Midlothian Turnpike.

Chesterfield Police Sgt. Rollins said the crash happened on the eastbound side of Midlothian Turnpike at North Otterdale.

No one was injured.

Delays are expected.

