Chesterfield police remind drivers about road safety after school bus gets hit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are reminding drivers to drive safely on the road after a school bus got hit the other day.

On Sept. 8, a three-car crash occurred that resulted in a school bus being hit.

No students were injured.

