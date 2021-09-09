Chesterfield police remind drivers about road safety after school bus gets hit
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are reminding drivers to drive safely on the road after a school bus got hit the other day.
On Sept. 8, a three-car crash occurred that resulted in a school bus being hit.
No students were injured.
