Chesterfield considers $130 million in bonds to build new middle schools

Chesterfield Board of Supervisors
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors is considering building two new schools a year earlier than planned.

The goal is to ease overcrowding at Falling Creek and Tomahawk Creek Middle Schools.

The school board met Wednesday evening to consider issuing $130 million in bonds to build the new schools.

One would replace Falling Creek with a bigger, more modern building, while the other would be built on county-owned property in Upper Magnolia Green near route 360.

The board will vote on the plan at its meeting next week.

