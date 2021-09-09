Healthcare Pros
American Academy of Pediatrics gives new flu shot advice for kids with COVID

Delay Flu Vaccine for severe COVID-19 symptoms
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New information came down from the American Academy of Pediatrics this week about when your child should get the flu shot if they’ve had COVID-19.

Much of the conversation in the last year has centered around COVID-19 and when kids under 12 can get vaccines. But now new advice is coming from health officials about giving your child the flu vaccine after they’ve contracted COVID.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says children with COVID-19 may need to delay a flu shot. If your child is acutely infected with COVID-19, with moderate to severe disease, doctors say to wait to get the flu shot. If your child has mild COVID, it’s OK to get the flu shot.

Children can get the flu shot at the same time as the COVID vaccine, should your child be eligible. That actually goes for adults too.

The best window for the flu shot in September to October.

Pregnant women should consider getting that flu shot in the third trimester. Your baby won’t be able to get a flu shot for six months, but you may pass on the antibodies to your child to help keep them healthy.

