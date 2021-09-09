Healthcare Pros
3 killed in northern Virginia crash near Capital Beltway

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-66 as it...
Virginia State Police say the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-66 as it approaches the Capital Beltway.(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Three people have died after an early-morning crash on Interstate 66 in northern Virginia. Virginia State Police say the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-66 as it approaches the Capital Beltway.

A tractor-trailer and two cars collided. Police had no further information Thursday morning on the identities of those killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities were conducting crash reconstruction during the Thursday morning rush hour, resulting in miles-long backups on one of the major commuter routes into the nation’s capital. The crash occurred in an area where there’s heavy construction related to a project to expand I-66.

