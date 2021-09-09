2 injured in double shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of E. Washington St.

Officers on scene say one of the victims was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the other was taken to a hospital nearby.

Shooting Investigation Underway Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of E. Washington St.... Posted by Petersburg Bureau of Police on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Police do not yet have any suspects.

Anyone who was in the area who may have heard or seen something is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by using P3tips.com.

