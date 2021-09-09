2 injured in double shooting in Petersburg
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of E. Washington St.
Officers on scene say one of the victims was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the other was taken to a hospital nearby.
Police do not yet have any suspects.
Anyone who was in the area who may have heard or seen something is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by using P3tips.com.
