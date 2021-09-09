Healthcare Pros
2 injured in double shooting in Petersburg

Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
By Victoria Doss
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of E. Washington St.

Officers on scene say one of the victims was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the other was taken to a hospital nearby.

Posted by Petersburg Bureau of Police on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Police do not yet have any suspects.

Anyone who was in the area who may have heard or seen something is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by using P3tips.com.

Blind sports commentator breaking barriers for people with different abilities