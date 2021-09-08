Healthcare Pros
Worker shortages causing recycling pick-up delays around RVA

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Driver and worker shortages continue causing problems for recycling collections.

It first started in Chesterfield, but now residents in Ashland, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond are finding their bins still full after their assigned pick-up days.

Central Virginia Waste Management Authority says “Blue Friday” collections should now be completed, while “Red Monday” collections are delayed until today.

Residents are urged to leave recycling bins out until crews come, or take them to a drop-off location.

To see a list of drop-off locations, click here. For more information, click here.

