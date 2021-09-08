Wednesday Forecast: Hot & humid with a severe storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms later in the day. Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few severe thunderstorms are possible.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. A few showers or storms possible from the afternoon into the evening (3pm to midnight). Could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Evening/night rain chance climbs to 60%

THURSDAY: Cloudy in the morning with some spotty light rain or drizzle. Turning Partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, high: 78. (Rain Chance: 50% in the morning)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. The best weather day of the week! Lows in the low 60s, high near 80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

First Alert: Temperatures turn hotter early next week

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

