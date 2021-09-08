Healthcare Pros
VSP: Labor Day Weekend traffic crashes claim 8 lives in Virginia

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia State Police says a total of eight traffic deaths were reported over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to VSP, those fatal crashes were in Bedford, Charlotte, Hanover, Madison, Suffolk, and Wythe counties, as well as Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

State police arrested 59 impaired drivers on Virginia highways, helped 995 disabled/stranded motorists, and investigated a total of 778 crashes.

