USPS holding job fair at Richmond office

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Postal Service will host a job fair at its main Richmond Post Office.

The fair will be held on Sept. 11 from 1-4 p.m. at the Richmond Main Post Office along Brook Road.

“Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond,” a release said.

Applications are being accepted online only, but staff will be available that day to give information and answer questions.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and be able to pass a drug screening and background check.

