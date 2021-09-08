Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts

A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M....
A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo., during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Schmitz died in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sailor killed in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month has been posthumously promoted, according to the Navy. And he and the other 12 service members who died during the attack have been awarded Purple Hearts.

The 13 troops were killed Aug. 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country.

Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was promoted to the rank of hospital corpsman third class, and in addition to the Purple Heart was also awarded the Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge. He was assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

“Petty Officer Soviak gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country,” said Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, adding that his skills as a hospital corpsman and devotion to the mission warranted the promotion and recognition.

Also awarded the Purple Heart were Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.; and 11 Marines: Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.; Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California; Cpl. Daegan Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana; Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri; Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Handel Court at the Pocoshock Ridge Apartments...
1 arrested, 2 others sought in Chesterfield home invasion, double-shooting
Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand...
Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
The shooting death of a man in Richmond’s East End has particularly hit close to home for the...
Man’s shooting death in Richmond’s East End hits home for city fire chief
One of the vandalism incidents was caught on surveillance cameras around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 24...
VIDEO: Police searching for vandals painting ‘Clean Kids Die’ throughout Richmond

Latest News

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Chesterfield park
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial set to begin for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials exceeded their authority by imposing...
Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates
breaking the paycheck to paycheck cycle
Breaking the paycheck to paycheck cycle