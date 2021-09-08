Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond, Henrico schools welcome back thousands of students

In Henrico County, students and parents may experience a longer wait time for the school bus.
In Henrico County, students and parents may experience a longer wait time for the school bus.(WEAU)
By Emily Harrison
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer break is officially coming to a close with the final students in central Virginia heading back to the classroom Wednesday.

All Richmond and Henrico schools are kicking off the new year. For many, it is their first time back in school since the pandemic began.

In Richmond, students were welcomed back at different times depending on their grades. Elementary school students arrive the earliest at 7:45 a.m., middle school opening at 8:15 a.m., and high school students arriving at 9 a.m.

RPS, along with Henrico School District, was closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day, and on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in observance of Rosh Hashanah. This is a later opening date than other school districts in central Virginia.

In Henrico County, students and parents may experience a longer wait time for the school bus. A national shortage of school bus drivers has plagued the district and other localities. Henrico Schools has increased wages and offered monetary incentives to attract new bus drivers.

Strict COVID protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID. Masks will be required in all school buildings in Richmond as well as Henrico, where an overwhelming majority of students have chosen to return to in-person learning.

Parents and guests are asked not to enter any of the school buildings to prevent the spread of COVID as much as possible before the school year starts.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Handel Court at the Pocoshock Ridge Apartments...
1 arrested, 2 others sought in Chesterfield home invasion, double-shooting
Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand...
Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show
One of the vandalism incidents was caught on surveillance cameras around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 24...
VIDEO: Police searching for vandals painting ‘Clean Kids Die’ throughout Richmond
Chesterfield County planners are asking for public input about what to do with this land near...
Chesterfield asks for input about development near Route 288
The shooting death of a man in Richmond’s East End has particularly hit close to home for the...
Man’s shooting death in Richmond’s East End hits home for city fire chief

Latest News

time capsule
New time capsule crafted for pedestal will be put in place Thursday
Officers were called to the 5600 block of Handel Court at the Pocoshock Ridge Apartments...
1 arrested, 2 others sought in Chesterfield home invasion, double-shooting
Wednesday, contractors for the state will take the controversial confederate statue off its...
Final preparations underway ahead of Robert E. Lee statue removal
State makes preparations removal of Lee statue
State makes preparations removal of Lee statue