Richmond, Henrico schools welcome back thousands of students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer break is officially coming to a close with the final students in central Virginia heading back to the classroom Wednesday.

All Richmond and Henrico schools are kicking off the new year. For many, it is their first time back in school since the pandemic began.

In Richmond, students were welcomed back at different times depending on their grades. Elementary school students arrive the earliest at 7:45 a.m., middle school opening at 8:15 a.m., and high school students arriving at 9 a.m.

RPS, along with Henrico School District, was closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day, and on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in observance of Rosh Hashanah. This is a later opening date than other school districts in central Virginia.

In Henrico County, students and parents may experience a longer wait time for the school bus. A national shortage of school bus drivers has plagued the district and other localities. Henrico Schools has increased wages and offered monetary incentives to attract new bus drivers.

Strict COVID protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID. Masks will be required in all school buildings in Richmond as well as Henrico, where an overwhelming majority of students have chosen to return to in-person learning.

Parents and guests are asked not to enter any of the school buildings to prevent the spread of COVID as much as possible before the school year starts.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.