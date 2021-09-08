Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Chesterfield park

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a woman was sexually assaulted at a Chesterfield park on Tuesday.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 7, police were called to Bensley Park in the 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road for the report that a woman was sexually assaulted by someone she did not know.

The woman reported that she was walking along a paved path around the park’s soccer fields when a man came up behind her and grabbed her inappropriately over her clothing.

“When the victim pulled away from the suspect, he threw her to the ground and ran down the path and into a wooded area that leads to a nearby apartment complex,” police said.

The woman ran to a nearby rec center for help and police were called. She was later taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood up and pulled tight around his face. He was also wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Handel Court at the Pocoshock Ridge Apartments...
1 arrested, 2 others sought in Chesterfield home invasion, double-shooting
Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand...
Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
The shooting death of a man in Richmond’s East End has particularly hit close to home for the...
Man’s shooting death in Richmond’s East End hits home for city fire chief
One of the vandalism incidents was caught on surveillance cameras around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 24...
VIDEO: Police searching for vandals painting ‘Clean Kids Die’ throughout Richmond

Latest News

breaking the paycheck to paycheck cycle
Breaking the paycheck to paycheck cycle
breaking the paycheck to paycheck cycle
Breaking the paycheck to paycheck cycle
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
something
The history behind the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond