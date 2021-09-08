Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Chesterfield park

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a woman was sexually assaulted at a Chesterfield park on Tuesday.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 7, police were called to Bensley Park in the 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road for the report that a woman was sexually assaulted by someone she did not know.

The woman reported that she was walking along a paved path around the park’s soccer fields when a man came up behind her and grabbed her inappropriately over her clothing.

“When the victim pulled away from the suspect, he threw her to the ground and ran down the path and into a wooded area that leads to a nearby apartment complex,” police said.

The woman ran to a nearby rec center for help and police were called. She was later taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood up and pulled tight around his face. He was also wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.