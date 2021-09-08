Onlookers react to Robert E. Lee statue removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early Wednesday morning, hundreds of people lined up around the fenced perimeter along Monument Avenue to watch crews take down the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

The 21-foot-tall bronze statue was lifted off its 40-foot pedestal, more than 130 years after it was erected in the former capital of the Confederacy.

Onlookers found spots along the fence near North Allen Avenue to capture the moment on camera.

“Just been waiting for it to come down for a long time and it’s exciting,” said Alex Bannan, one of the people attending the statue removal. “It’s a historical moment and just ready to see it go.”

Reid Carter stopped by the site as crews worked to transport Lee out of the area.

Carter says seeing the statue taken down makes him happier.

“I welcome this change, and I just wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

While many were excited, others were upset the statue was coming down.

A Richmond woman, who didn’t want to be identified or go on camera, broke down into tears when the statue was being removed because she was sad to see it go.

In a statement to NBC12 News, the Virginia Flaggers said, ”While they may remove granite, marble, stone and bronze, we are inspired and encouraged by the fact that the name of Robert E. Lee will be spoken with reverence and honor by true Virginians long after those behind the destruction and desecration are long gone and forgotten.”

Within the crowds, Studio Two Three set up a letterpress machine to print posters on the spot to mark the moment.

While there’s a lot of people who don’t agree with the removal of the statue, others who support it say they hope this sparks change for the city.

“I think it’s a great step forward for Richmond,” said Tom Cornell, a Richmond resident who went by the site of the statue removal.

“Being able to see it actually come down is pretty momentous,” said Bannan. “Hopefully it marks a shift in change that’s bigger than just monuments coming down.”

