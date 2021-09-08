Healthcare Pros
One in custody after SW Virginia chase with gunfire

SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody after a chase that included police being targeted with gunfire Wednesday afternoon.

About 2:25 p.m. September 8, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from the Elliston Food Mart on Roanoke Road in Elliston; they were told a man was threatening employees with a gun. He then left the store and drove into the town of Christiansburg, where Christiansburg Police tried to stop him, according to Christiansburg Police.

He waved a gun at a police officer and continued driving, according to police, who then chased the man across the bypass to the Spradlin Farms area, where he turned around and drove back across the bypass to I-81. The chase left I-81 at exit 137 in Salem and continued toward downtown Salem, before the man turned onto Mill Lane and then Riverside Drive, and crashed.

Police say he fired shots from the vehicle at police several times during the chase; no officers were hit and none fired guns.

The man was taken to Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash; his name has not been released.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase, along with Salem Police Department and Virginia State Police.

