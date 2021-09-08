Navy nurse grateful for VSP troopers who helped her catch flight home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Navy nurse who ended up stranded on Interstate 64 near Charlottesville is thanking Virginia State Police troopers who went above and beyond to make sure she made it home to see her family.

Kendra Arias says she was in Charlottesville visiting family when late word came down that her deployment overseas had been cancelled. She jumped in her rented car and took off towards Richmond’s airport to catch a flight to get her back to her family in California, but that’s when things went wrong.

“The tires just blew to the rim,” Arias said.

That’s when Arias called for help.

“I just asked for an officer to come up just to sit with me until we could figure something out,” Arias said. “Then I called the emergency line through the rental company to try to get roadside assistance to get the vehicle out of there.”

When an officer arrived on the scene, Arias explained that she needed to catch a flight. That’s when the trooper noticed Arias was in the military. He explained that he was a Marine.

“He came up and he said, ‘I called you a tow and I’m going to get you to the airport,’” Arias said. “I said I don’t know if we’re going to make it and he was like, ‘we’re going to get you to the airport.’”

That trooper gave Arias a ride to another VSP trooper, who took her straight to the airport.

Arias made her flight. Now, she’s forever grateful.

“They’re good people with good hearts,” Arias said. “They’re there to do the right thing for the community and for the people in it.”

NBC29 has reached out to Virginia State Police to confirm the names of the troopers who helped Arias.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.