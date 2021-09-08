Henrico Fire: Lightning strike causes smoke in attic

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Fire said a lightning strike caused smoke in a home’s attic.

Crews were called on Sept. 8 just after 1:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Westham Parkway for a lightning strike and smoke coming from a home.

The strike happened Wednesday afternoon. (Henrico Fire)

Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attic.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

September 8, 2021 @ 1:46 PM, Henrico Fire units responded to 200 block of Westham Pkwy for a lightning strike & smoke from residence. Fire units arrived to find smoke from the attic. All occupants were outside structure. Henrico Fire reminds everyone to have working smoke alarms. pic.twitter.com/kLZlRFuyHo — Henrico Fire (@HenricoFire) September 8, 2021

