Henrico Fire: Lightning strike causes smoke in attic
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Fire said a lightning strike caused smoke in a home’s attic.
Crews were called on Sept. 8 just after 1:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Westham Parkway for a lightning strike and smoke coming from a home.
Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attic.
Everyone inside the home made it out safely.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.