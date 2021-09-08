Healthcare Pros
Henrico Fire: Lightning strike causes smoke in attic

The strike happened Wednesday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Fire said a lightning strike caused smoke in a home’s attic.

Crews were called on Sept. 8 just after 1:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Westham Parkway for a lightning strike and smoke coming from a home.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attic.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

