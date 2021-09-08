LIVE: Plaques on Lee statue pedestal to be removed, new time capsule being replaced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced which artifacts will be going into the new time capsule. The new capsule will be placed in the concrete pedestal of Richmond’s Lee Monument on Sept. 9. The plaques on the pedestal will also be removed.

Thirty-nine artifacts have been chosen to go into the capsule by a committee.

Artifacts such as a vaccination card, a photo of a Black ballerina in front of the statue, a Black Lives Matter sticker and even a special edition of the National Geographic magazine with the iconic photo of George Floyd’s picture being projected onto the statue following his death.

The following items will be placed into the capsule:

“Ballerina at the Lee Statue” photo taken on June 5th, 2020, captured and submitted by Marcus Ingram

Expired Vial of COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine and CDC Vaccination Record Card suggested by Craig Fifer and contributed by the Virginia Department of Health

National Geographic Special Issue “2020 in Pictures” with the cover image of Lee. Monument in Richmond, VA suggested by Hope Wolf submitted by Connor Freche

“Black Lives Matter” sticker submitted by Tangee Augustin and Abby Admete

Collection of Michael Paul Williams’ Pulitzer prize-winning columns on Monument Avenue suggested by Michael Baker and contributed by Michael Paul Williams

“Writing a new history” Kente cloth worn by the Commissioners of the Congressionally-chartered 400 Years of African-American History Commission and Ghanian emissaries that participated in the 400th commemoration of 1619 at Point Comfort in Hampton, Virginia, now part of Fort Monroe National Monument, submitted by Gov. Northam.

“New Virginians” booklet with portraits of 24 immigrants whose interviews formed the core of the Library of Virginia’s 2020 exhibition, submitted by the Library of Virginia

General Assembly Acts of Assembly from the 2020 Special Session submitted by Senator Jennifer McClellan

Virginia is for Lovers “pride” pin and sticker submitted by Virginia Tourism Commission

“The protagonist” poem in uncontracted Unified English Braille written and submitted by Laura Minning

“Better Together” LED Board coded by middle school girls at Patrick Henry Community College and submitted by Amanda Broome

VA Ratify ERA sash and ERA 2020 pins submitted by Christine DeRosa and Julia Tanner

“YOU ARE NOT ALONE” pink heart print found on Broad Street in front of the Institute of Contemporary Art on May 30, 2020, after a night of protests in Richmond, created by Studio Two Three and submitted by the Teele-Jordan Family

Election Officer Badge for 2020 General Election submitted by Stephanie Hunter

“Monument Avenue” Hip Hop Album by Noah-O and Taylor Whitelow suggested by DeMario Spurlock and contributed by Noah-O

Prayer beads left by a family member who passed away from COVID-19 submitted by Tanzing Lahdon

Danville Public Schools “First Lady” face mask submitted by First Lady Pamela Northam

Photos of the June 4, 2020 press conference announcing the removal of the Lee Statue taken by Jack Mayer and submitted by Office of Governor Ralph S. Northam

Steel railroad spike talking piece found near African Ancestral Burial Ground in Shockoe Bottom and used to promote conversations on racial healing, submitted by Coming to the Table RVA

Photos and fliers from “Stop Asian Hate” protests in May 2021 submitted by Shawn Soares

Program and video from the dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard featuring a keynote from former Congressman John Lewis submitted by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture

A letter describing VUUs history and commitment to the Richmond community-written and submitted by Virginia Union University’s Student Government Association President Joydan Lyons Parker

Photo of the Virginia State Police at 14th and F Street NW in Washington helping DC Metro Police Department patrol the city for unrest after the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, submitted by Office of Governor Ralph S. Northam

Essays and poems from Arcadia Middle School students reflecting on the experience of being a student during a pandemic submitted by the Eastern Shore Public Library

Senate Resolution Commending the League of Women’s Voters agreed to by the Senate on February 6, 2020, to commemorate LWV’s centennial and the centennial of the 19th amendment, submitted by the 2019-2021 LWV Board of Directors

“Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee Monument is Coming Down, Thanks to Me and Black Women Like Me” July 10, 2021, Teen Vogue article written and submitted by Zyahna Bryant

A hard copy of the Virginia Poet Laureate Luisa Igloria’s work “Dear America” presented during Governor Ralph. S. Northam’s commemoration of Juneteenth in 2021 at Fort Monroe submitted by Luisa Igloria

Gifts from the dedication ceremony from the Mattiponi and Pamunkey nations, a hand-painted gourd rattle and handcrafted earrings with sturgeon scale and beading, submitted by First Lady Pamela Northam

Booklet which outlines Virginia’s first One Virginia Plan for Inclusive Excellence submitted by Dr. Janice Underwood

“Rumors of War Wasn’t a Rumor” photolithographic plate with oil-based ink & sealant created by Marshal Turner, Jade Gibbens, and Studio Two Three and submitted by Studio Two Three

Copy of the LGBTQ Richmond Walking Tour created by Blake McDonald submitted by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources

First Presbyterian Church Session 2020 minutes approving the formation of a Dismantling Racism - Building The Beloved Community Advisory Group, submitted by Amy Starr Redwine

Video of the One Commonwealth Many Virginians: Uniting in Interfaith Prayer for Healing and Unity event submitted by the Governor Ralph S. Northam’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Piece of tarp from the unveiling of Kehinde Wiley’s Rumors of War Statue and photos from the unveiling event, submitted by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Document describing selected student submissions from the Governor’s Inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest submitted by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources

“Post-Colonial Love Poem” by 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry Winner Natalie Diaz suggested by Dana Chesser and submitted by Natalie Diaz

New Legacy Postcard created and submitted by Marc Cheatham and Noah Scalin

List of artifacts in the previous capsule as described in a Richmond Dispatch article dated October 26, 1887, submitted by the Library of Virginia

Photo collage of individuals who contributed artifacts to the new time capsule and thank you note submitted by Tori Feyrer

The original time capsule, which is believed to have been placed inside the pedestal on Oct. 27, 1887, will be handed over to the Department of Historic Resources.

The capsule was crafted by Richmond sculptor Paul DiPasquale, who also created Richmond’s Arthur Ashe monument and Virginia Beach’s King Neptune statue.

