Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Farmville

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health District will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screenings and testing on Sept. 10.

The free event is a drive-thru, but walk-ups will also be accepted.

“To protect yourself and healthcare workers, wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” a release said.

Testing is available for everyone, but those under 18 will need to be with a parent or guardian.

“We are pleased to bring this testing event to our community and encourage residents to come get tested. Test results from this community-wide testing event will give us a good indicator of the prevalence of the disease in our community,” said Acting Piedmont Health District Director Sulola Adekoya, M.D., MPH.

The testing event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until supplies run out at the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium along Layne Street.

