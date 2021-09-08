Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Farmville

A woman getting tested for COVID-19.
A woman getting tested for COVID-19.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health District will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screenings and testing on Sept. 10.

The free event is a drive-thru, but walk-ups will also be accepted.

“To protect yourself and healthcare workers, wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” a release said.

Testing is available for everyone, but those under 18 will need to be with a parent or guardian.

“We are pleased to bring this testing event to our community and encourage residents to come get tested. Test results from this community-wide testing event will give us a good indicator of the prevalence of the disease in our community,” said Acting Piedmont Health District Director Sulola Adekoya, M.D., MPH.

The testing event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until supplies run out at the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium along Layne Street.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Whitcomb incident
Incident involving RPD officers under investigation after video circulates on social media
According to police, Edgar Gonzalez, 64, was driving north on Old Church Road Sunday morning...
Man charged with DUI in deadly motorcycle crash
Police lights
1 arrested, 2 others sought in Chesterfield home invasion, double-shooting
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first outbreak - which includes two or more...
COVID outbreaks reported in Central Virginia schools as more kids head back
Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found dead

Latest News

More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
More than 5.5 million Virginians receive first vaccine dose | Over 4.8 million people fully vaccinated
COVID cases in Virginia.
Positivity rate decreases to 10% | Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hours
A Hanover family is determined to see their little girl grow up and get stronger every day,...
Taylor’s Journey: Family raises awareness for daughter’s rare genetic disorder
President Joe Biden ordered the intelligence community to redouble its efforts in investigating...
Health officials keeping close eye on mu variant