Dentures lost at state fair, owner to be reunited soon

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Some dentures lost at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield will soon be back in the mouth of their owner.

The Illinois State Police took to social media this week, showing a picture of a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked.

In a “breaking news” update, ISP announced their toothy case had been solved.

“The owner has been in contact with the lost and found and should be reunited with their previously misplaced pearly whites very soon,” the post said. “Thank you to all that made this reunion a reality. Thank you and now back to your regularly scheduled scrolling.”

