Central Virginia events remembering Sept. 11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several events are being held around Central Virginia to remember the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Goochland County

Goochland will hold two events to remember the lives lost that day. The first service will be in the morning for first responders, and the second will be in the evening for the community. The community is welcome to attend both events.

At 9:45 a.m., Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services and Goochland County Sheriff’s Office will gather at Goochland County Fire-Rescue Courthouse Station 5 for a service in memory of the first responders that day. They will toll the bell and read the names of FDNY, NYPD, Port Authority of NYNJ and NYC-EMS who made the ultimate sacrifice.

At 7 p.m., a service will be held at Goochland County Fire-Rescue Manakin Station 1 for the community.

“It is a moving tribute held at the site of the Goochland County Memorial to September 11, 2001, which is made with pieces of steel from the twin towers in New York City,” a release said.

New Kent County

On Friday, Sept. 10, New Kent’s first responders will hold the 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance at 8:30 a.m. on the steps of the New Kent County Courthouse.

“The New Kent Sheriff’s Office and New Kent Fire-Rescue and Emergency Management are pleased to host this solemn event for the meaningful benefit of New Kent’s citizens, other members of the public, and the vibrant and resilient communities they proudly serve and protect,” a release said.

Prince George County

Prince George Farmer’s Market announced they will be holding a special ceremony for first responders on Sept. 11.

The market will be expanded and will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First responders will be able to get discounts from vendors. If you are a first responder, you must show an ID badge. For more information, click here.

The Red Knights Chapter 8 will be riding for over 80 miles in remembrance of the people we lost during 9/11.

Red Knight Chapters from over 5 states will be coming to Virginia with over 150 motorcycles participating. The ride will begin at 9:11 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Virginia War Memorial

On Sept. 10, the Virginia War Memorial will host a virtual event from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The event is called ONLINE Eyewitness to History: September 11, 2001. It features Clarence Singleton, a retired United States Marine, Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient who was at the Twin Towers that day as a retired member of the New York City Fire Department. Register for the event, here.

Then on Sept. 11, an in-person ceremony will be held at the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater from 11 a.m. until noon. A book reading will then follow in the Russell Scott Hall.

