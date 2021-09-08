Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Biden to honor labor unions in White House remarks

FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, to discuss the importance of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks Wednesday from the White House in honor of labor unions.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to be in attendance. The president spent part of his Labor Day visiting with a chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on Monday in his home state of Delaware.

Biden handed out sandwiches, spoke with members and took photos.

A long-time supporter of labor unions, the president will likely discuss benefits for them in the bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate has passed, which includes new spending on roads and bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems, the Associated Press reported.

A $3.5 trillion spending package also is being negotiated with members of Congress, as part of Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda.

The outline includes new programs for tuition-free pre-kindergarten and community college, paid family leave and a Civilian Climate Corps whose workers would tackle environmental projects. Millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally would have a new chance for citizenship, and there would be financial incentives for states to adopt more labor-friendly laws.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Handel Court at the Pocoshock Ridge Apartments...
1 arrested, 2 others sought in Chesterfield home invasion, double-shooting
Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on West Brookland Park Boulevard, walked away with the grand...
Richmond ice cream shop owner wins grand prize on Food Network show
One of the vandalism incidents was caught on surveillance cameras around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 24...
VIDEO: Police searching for vandals painting ‘Clean Kids Die’ throughout Richmond
The shooting death of a man in Richmond’s East End has particularly hit close to home for the...
Man’s shooting death in Richmond’s East End hits home for city fire chief
Chesterfield County planners are asking for public input about what to do with this land near...
Chesterfield asks for input about development near Route 288

Latest News

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
Dentures lost at state fair, owner to be reunited soon
Crews remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal on Monument Avenue
Two seniors are recovering, thanks to five heroes who pulled them out of their burning car....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans rescue couple from burning car
Several events are being held around Central Virginia to remember the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Central Virginia events remembering Sept. 11
LIVE: Biden remarks honoring labor unions