13 Miami-Dade school employees have died of COVID-19 since mid-August

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – Thirteen Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees have died from COVID-19 since Aug. 16, according to the school district and the local teachers union.

The district said none of the cases were contracted in school buildings.

Those who died included four teachers, a security monitor, a cafeteria worker and seven bus drivers.

Alberto Carvalho, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent, weighed in on the fact that all 13 were African American and unvaccinated.

“I think this underscores the big tragedy that we see occurring across America,” Carvalho said.

“Even though in my community, 98% of individuals have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, there is still a lag specific to individuals that represent ethnic minorities in Miami-Dade. And this is a result of understandable historic facts that have in a certain way prejudiced the understanding in these communities about the viability of the vaccine.”

Vaccine mandates are illegal in Florida, so Carvalho said the best he can do is offer incentives for getting fully vaccinated.

This week the district is proposing a $275 stipend to employees who show proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

