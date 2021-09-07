Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Woman dies on Ocracoke after boat hits hidden sand shoal

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) - Officials in North Carolina say a Virginia woman was killed when she was thrown from a boat and run over after it hit a hidden sand shoal off the Outer Banks.

News outlets report that the rented 21-foot Carolina skiff was traveling southwest across Hatteras Inlet when it ran aground on a sand shoal near the Ocracoke ferry terminal on Ocracoke Island.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the woman, who was ejected from the boat and then run over, died from her injuries.

Officials identified the woman killed as 29-year-old Brandi Lash, 29, of Round Hill, Virginia.

The crash is still under investigation but authorities believe inexperience and hazardous waters were contributing factors.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitcomb incident
Incident involving RPD officers under investigation after video circulates on social media
According to police, Edgar Gonzalez, 64, was driving north on Old Church Road Sunday morning...
Man charged with DUI in deadly motorcycle crash
Jennifer Coleman
Richmond woman who went missing inside Glacier National Park found dead
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first outbreak - which includes two or more...
COVID outbreaks reported in Central Virginia schools as more kids head back
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first outbreak - which includes two or more...
News to Know for Sept. 6: COVID cases climb at school; Pandemic safety net shrinks; Expect a few morning sprinkles

Latest News

The is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
FAA temporarily bans drones around Lee monument site
The shooting death of a man in Richmond’s East End has particularly hit close to home for the...
Man’s shooting death in Richmond’s East End hits home for city fire chief
A Hanover family is determined to see their little girl grow up and get stronger every day,...
‘Taylor’s Journey’: Family raises awareness for daughters rare genetic disorder
One of the vandalism incidents was caught on surveillance cameras around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 24...
VIDEO: Police searching for vandals painting ‘Clean Kids Die’ throughout Richmond
stencil vandals
Police searching for vandals painting ‘Clean Kids Die’ throughout Richmond