Virginia War Memorial to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial in partnership with the Freedom Flag Foundation, will be having a 20th-anniversary remembrance ceremony for 9/11.
The event will be held outside at the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
A book reading will follow indoors in Russell Scott Hall.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.