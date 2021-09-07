Healthcare Pros
Virginia War Memorial to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial in partnership with the Freedom Flag Foundation, will be having a 20th-anniversary remembrance ceremony for 9/11.

The event will be held outside at the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A book reading will follow indoors in Russell Scott Hall.

