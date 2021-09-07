Virginia War Memorial to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial in partnership with the Freedom Flag Foundation, will be having a 20th-anniversary remembrance ceremony for 9/11.

The event will be held outside at the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A book reading will follow indoors in Russell Scott Hall.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.